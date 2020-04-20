Warm-up on the way for San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Though it’s been downright wintry at times, spring 2020 will finally start to feel more like spring — or even summer — in the San Diego area this week, according to forecasters.

The cool, windy and intermittently wet conditions that have prevailed for weeks will hang around on Tuesday, after which a developing high-pressure atmospheric system over the eastern Pacific will bring clear skies and above- average temperatures starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warmest days over the period will be Friday and Saturday, when maximum thermometer readings across the county will be 15 to 30 degrees higher than last weekend, the NWS predicted.

On those two days, the mercury will likely hit the high 70s or low 80s in downtown San Diego, according to meteorologists.