SAN DIEGO – Monday saw some surprise rain in the San Diego region, especially for those on spring break just beginning their trips.

“We checked the weather, we cried a little and then we came anyway,” said Laurie Lallatin, whose family was visiting from Washington.

Matt Hanssel took the Amtrak in all the way from Chicago and arrived just in time for the rain.

“From LA to San Diego it was raining the whole time,” he said. “It was cloudy, the windows were all beat up with rain, so it’s hard to see anything.”

The worst of it came early afternoon, when a heavy downpour caused heavy traffic and caught people off guard.

“Something that should’ve taken us about an hour-and-a-half ended up taking two hours and 15 minutes,” Sarah Hall said of her commute on the I-15 South.

That downpour didn’t last too long. Looking around Del Mar or La Jolla blue skies could be seen once again, along with plenty of people enjoying their spring break and the break in the rain.

“I kind of knew it was going to be a little cooler, but it was 20 degrees when I left Chicago this morning so this is fabulous,” Laura Hanssel said.