SAN DIEGO — Hikers will have to find alternative trails to conquer as two sought-after hiking trails in San Diego County are temporarily closed due to the heat, park officials said.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have prompted Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Falls in East County’s Cleveland National Forest to close for the duration of the weather event, the U.S. Forest Service said on its website.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has also been letting hikers know about the trail closures for the past several days.

“This group of hikers came all the way from Ireland to hike Cedar Creek. They took the news in stride and our deputy sent them to check out another cool hiking site in Ramona. Stay cool and be safe out there,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

The trail closures come after two hikers died at Three Sisters Falls last month.

On June 16, a 28-year-old man hiking the trail drowned when he fell into the middle falls and did not resurface, according to authorities. The body was recovered several days later.

And earlier in June, a 48-year-old woman hiking with a group of teenagers died in a fall while trying to prevent one of the teens from slipping over a ledge, law enforcement said. The teen suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital via helicopter.