Tsunami advisory canceled for San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — A tsunami advisory for San Diego County beaches was canceled Saturday after an underwater volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory was canceled by the NWS at 1:30 p.m., but it continues for Orange County and points farther north along the U.S. West Coast.

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga violently erupted Friday night some time after 9 p.m. PT. It sent large waves crashing across the shore, where people rushed to higher ground. There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage as communications with the small island remained cut off for hours after the eruption.

At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the NWS San Diego office tweeted waves had reached 1.4- foot waves and La Jolla had .6 feet.

Shortly before 8 a.m., waves started arriving in Southern California at a size of only 1 to 3 feet, but officials urged residents to avoid the water due to other hazards.

The highest wave reported in California was in Port San Luis at 4.3 feet.

“Seeing some surges on the Port San Luis tsunami gauge. Reporting up to a 24 cm residual so far. That’s 9.4 inches or about 19 inches from the bottom and top of the residual,” the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office tweeted at 8:08 a.m.

San Diego officials on Saturday told beachgoers to stay away from beaches and leave harbors and marinas.

“A tsunami capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected,” the San Diego office of the NWS said on Twitter. “Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert for instructions from your local emergency management officials.”

Other parts of the West Coast that were issued an advisory were Alaska and Hawaii. Hawaii’s advisory has since been canceled.

The Associated Press and FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.