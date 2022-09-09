SAN DIEGO – As Tropical Storm Kay continues to move off the coast of Southern California, information is quickly coming in and changing. Our FOX 5 weather team is tracking the latest information on the storm and will continue to update you as news comes in.

As of 12 p.m., one of the main concerns for much of San Diego County will be high, gusty winds and flash flooding through Saturday afternoon. The storm remains 120 miles south of San Diego and is moving at about 13 miles an hour.

Thunderstorms could be expected later in the day on Friday but for the most part, light and moderate rain will stay consistent with moderate to high winds into Saturday and throughout the weekend. Periods of high winds and potential flash flooding in the mountains is also expected.

Already, wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour have been recorded in some parts of the area, including Cuyamaca Peak.

San Diego County residents are being encouraged to drive carefully and budget in extra travel time due to wet roads and potential downed trees and powerlines.

For more live updates, you can also follow the National Weather Service of San Diego on Twitter HERE.

Rainfall totals:

San Diego County beaches and inland areas — .5-1.0 inch of rain

Mountains– 3.0-5.0 inches of rain

Deserts – 1.5-2.0 inches of rain

Where to get free sandbags:

Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024

Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107

Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

School closures:

Spencer Valley School District

Julian Union High School and Julian Union Elementary School (minimum day schedule)

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Check back for the latest updates on this story.