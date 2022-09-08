SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across San Diego County as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay pushes northward along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Hurricane Kay made landfall Thursday afternoon on the Baja peninsula, with the eye of the storm coming ashore near Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state, before weakening to a tropical storm.

Widespread rain is expected to start Friday morning and last through most of the day. Heavy rain in the mountains and deserts could lead to flash flooding.

Strong winds will be felt from the deserts to the coastline. Isolated gusts at the beaches could top 55 mph, waves will be choppy and thunderstorms are possible. Heavy rain in the mountains and deserts could lead to flash flooding.

On Saturday, morning showers will be more scattered. Thunderstorms are possible through the day.