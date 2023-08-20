SAN DIEGO — A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in two mountain neighborhoods Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary continues its northward trek.

The tornado warning was issued at 3:39 p.m. for the mountain communities, Alpine and Descanso. The warning was lifted at 4 p.m.

According to a tweet from NWS, radar had indicated rotation and a possible tornado near these communities. It is unknown at this time if a tornado formed prior to the lifting of the warning.

This comes as Hilary continues to move northward. The center of the storm is anticipated to cross over San Diego County sometime before 6 p.m., likely bringing heavier rain and winds to the region.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for several parts of eastern San Diego County, mostly in the mountain and desert communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.