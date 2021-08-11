Storms bring thunder, lightning to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Lightning lit up downtown San Diego and the coast between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved westward across San Diego County.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 2.3 inches of rain fell on San Felipe, east of Julian, while 1.57 inches fell on Ranchita as of 1 a.m.

A flash food watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for both the San Diego County mountains and deserts, where a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning becomes a greater chance by Wednesday afternoon.

⚡ Did the storms wake you up? They brought thunder and lightning to some areas as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved westward across the county. Get @ChrissyFOX5's forecast and send us your weather video and photos: https://t.co/QulDHeWhRx pic.twitter.com/Kkn19DUCJl — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) August 11, 2021

Highs of 86 to 92 degrees are expected in the mountains, and it should reach 103 in the deserts, where winds may gust up to 25 miles an hour by Wednesday afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday morning along the coast, with highs of 74-79.

This tweet has a double dose of deets! It has a link to the rainfall summary from last nights thunderstorms (https://t.co/vhPf4til53), and a link to the Storm Report summary with info on the desert flooding and the gusty thunderstorm winds. (https://t.co/XHeZleol58) #cawx pic.twitter.com/vgb0rxfCMX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 11, 2021

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move slowly westward across the area with the greatest thunderstorm coverage over the coastal waters. #cawx pic.twitter.com/lTfV76whIt — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 11, 2021