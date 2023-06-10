SAN DIEGO — “June Gloom” is putting quite the damper on the start to summer in San Diego and the National Weather Service says it won’t let up heading into the week, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit on Sunday.

Showers will begin to move into San Diego County areas once again this weekend, according to NWS, with the most widespread activity coming Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Across the county, coastal and lower valley neighborhoods are forecasted to see about a 40 to 46% chance of precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning. Meanwhile, mountain communities are likely to see a 46 to 55% chance of showers, NWS said.

Thunderstorms are most likely in the San Bernardino mountains and high desert Sunday afternoon and evening, according to NWS, including northeastern San Diego mountain communities. Chances for thunderstorms in these areas are expected to be about 10 to 15%.

Precipitations are forecasted to total anywhere from 0.01 to 0.2 inches across the county from Saturday night to Sunday, according to NWS.

Scattered showers will persist into Sunday evening, with some lingering light precipitation into Monday morning from a deep marine layer.

Chances of showers across the San Diego region. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Chances of thunderstorms across the San Diego region. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Forecasted precipitation totals across the San Diego region. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Cooler conditions are also in store for the region Sunday, NWS said. Highs will range as much as 5 to 15 degrees below normal for coastal neighborhoods and 15 to 25 degrees below average away from the coast.

Some slow and steady warming will occur towards the end of the week, according to NWS, but highs are still expected to be slightly below normal for this time of the year.

For the remainder of June, an outlook from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts temperatures to stay cooler-than-average.

While some sunshine might peek though the clouds later in the week, it will still be awhile before San Diegans see “June Gloom” totally subside.