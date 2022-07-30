SAN DIEGO – San Diego County will continue to see the potential for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Most of the activity is limited to the mountain and desert areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

On Saturday, storms in the Riverside and San Bernardino County Mountains led to Flash Flood Warnings being issued. Heavy rainfall was the cause of at least one road being flooded out in the San Bernardino County Mountain area with a rainfall report of over one inch in the higher elevations.

As the monsoonal moisture continues to surge in from the south, the potential for thunderstorms will continue through Monday in San Diego County, before more stable air moves in leading to dry conditions across the county through much of the week ahead.