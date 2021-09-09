Thunderstorms bring rain to parts of San Diego County as heat remains

SAN DIEGO – Thunderstorms and rain are blowing through parts of San Diego County Thursday night as warm conditions continue in the region.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday in the county’s inland valleys and mountains. Wet conditions were being reported throughout the region with a chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains expected for the next couple of hours.

“Random showers are popping up in the San Diego County coastal areas,” NWS said in a tweet. “A few lightning strikes have been reported with the cell between National City and Mission Valley. Brief moderate to heavy rain is possible.”

FOX 5’s Brad Wills is advising to watch for thunder, lightning and the potential for heavy rain through the evening.

Several areas are showing a chance of rain and isolated storms into Friday. There’s a greater than 20% chance of rain as far north as Big Bear Lake and south near Mt. Laguna and Campo, according to NWS.

A few showers and thunderstorms have developed west of the mountains in the last hour. Watch out for thunder, lightning and the potential for heavy rain. More on the @fox5sandiego news at 10 and 11. ⛈ — Brad Wills (@BradFOX5) September 10, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.