Thunderstorm watch: Rain, hail come in bursts around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for San Diego and elsewhere in Southern California Friday afternoon, with bursts of rain, lightning and hail reported widely around the region.

A little after 3:30 p.m., the thunderstorm was over the area of downtown San Diego, moving west at about 15 miles per hour. Heavy rainfall and some flooding were reported — National Weather Service warned of large puddles building on the road in parts of East Village and downtown and advised drivers to slow down.

The severe storm warning was lifted as of 4:15 p.m., though some neighborhoods were still seeing plenty of rainfall in bursts. Meanwhile, a flash flood warning was in place further east until 5:15 p.m. Affected areas included Ramona, Alpine, Mount Laguna and Julian, as well as highways including Interstate 8 between Alpine and Boulevard.

At Petco Park, the Padres had their game delayed due to the inclement weather. The team shared a photo on Twitter of a lightning strike over a tarp-covered field:

Due to inclement weather in San Diego, we anticipate a slight delay to the resumption of the 5:10pm suspended game vs ATL.



We will provide additional updates as we receive further information on tonight’s estimated start time. pic.twitter.com/BdHlX4Ydp2 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2021

Areas affected by the storm more broadly Friday included Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway and Imperial Beach.

By 4:15 p.m., the University Heights neighborhood had seen just under half-an-inch of rain. The Fashion Valley and Point Loma areas had seen .44, San Diego International Airport about .42, and Carlsbad around a tenth of an inch. You can check updating rainfall totals via the National Weather Service.

