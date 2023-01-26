SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers across the county lost power Tuesday, as high winds crossing through the region interfered with power lines.

As many as 8,000 households were without power at the outage’s peak around noon, according to SDGE. Almost all of the shutoffs have since been resolved, with only about 2,000 customers still without lights.

The most widespread outage in the region hit near Lakeside, in Blossom Valley and El Monte, a little after 10 a.m., leaving about 4,000 customers in the dark. Power has since been restored for customers in this area.

About 1,100 customers in El Cajon also lost power around 10:30 a.m. SDGE says a “foreign object” contacted the powerlines, causing the shut off.

A little under a thousand households were without lights in the area around Balboa Park after a tree hit a power line early Tuesday, impacting customers in University Heights, North Park and Golden Hill.

As of 4 p.m., customers are still experiencing power loss in El Cajon, as well as the communities surrounding Balboa Park. The company expects power to be restored in these areas by 5 p.m.

For a full list of impacted areas and estimations on when power will return, visit SDGE’s outage map.

SDGE said to FOX5SanDiego.com that the high number of unplanned outages is not out of the ordinary when the Santa Anas come through the region. They encourage all customers to secure outdoor items, such as patio furniture and garbage bins, that may get picked up by the wind and collide with a power line.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.