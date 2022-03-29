SAN DIEGO – A soggy Monday night in San Diego County continued into Tuesday morning with much of the area seeing moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A flood advisory lifted after 2 a.m. Tuesday for Oceanside, Escondido, Solana Beach, El Cajon and Chula Vista. The only remaining alert in place is a high surf advisory for San Diego County’s coastal areas. It is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to sit in the low-to-mid 60s for most of the county, reaching as high as the mid-70s in Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells and as low as the low 40s in Palomar, Julian and Mt. Laguna, according to the National Weather Service.

In San Diego, forecasters say there’s a chance of more showers, primarily before 11 a.m. About a tenth of an inch of new precipitation is possible, per NWS. More rain is in the NWS forecast for Thursday with a slight chance of it coming in the morning hours.

Tuesday is forecasted to be partly sunny in San Diego with a west wind of 5 to 10 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH possible.

You always can track local conditions with FOX 5's San Diego weather radar and live San Diego traffic map.