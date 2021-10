SAN DIEGO -- The Orange County oil spill is still spreading in all directions, with environmentalists warning of the oil being carried south -- possibly making it to San Diego County.

“If the winds prevail out of the north, which they've been blowing out of the north, we also have some underlying wind swell out of the north as well," said Zach Plopper, the director of Wild Coast, an environmental nonprofit organization. "It could happen, it could be as soon as a few days.“

Plopper said he has dedicated his professional life to keeping the shoreline and natural habitats along the coast clean, adding that oil spills are not new to the California coast.