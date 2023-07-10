SAN DIEGO — Several hiking trails in the Cleveland National Forest are closed due to extreme heat in the forecast.

Starting Monday, the San Diego River Gorge, Cedar Creek Falls, Three Sisters Falls and Eagle Peak trails were closed due to excessive heat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Diego County deserts and mountains beginning Tuesday morning and lasting through Sunday. The NWS forecasts dangerously hot conditions with temperatures that could reach 117 degrees in the deserts and 101 degrees in the mountains. People in these areas are advised to keep out of the sun, drink lots of fluids and seek air conditioning.