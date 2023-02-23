SAN DIEGO — Inclement weather is prompting some San Diego County school districts to close for the third consecutive day, education officials said.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced the following school districts will not be open on Friday, Feb. 24:

— Julian Union Elementary School District

— Julian Union High School District

— Mountain Empire Unified School District

— Spencer Valley School District

In San Diego mountain communities, snow showers will continue through Saturday, as an additional one to two feet of snow are expected to accumulate at elevations above 4,000 feet, according to National Weather Service.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” the Office of Education said in a statement.

The aforementioned schools have canceled classes since Wednesday.

For real-time updates, the Office of Education has directed the public to monitor their Twitter page (@SanDiegoCOE).