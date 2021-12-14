Classes canceled Wednesday for Julian students due to snow day

JULIAN, Calif. – Two San Diego County school districts have canceled classes Wednesday for a snow day, the county’s Office of Education said.

The closures impact students in the Julian Union and the Julian Union High school districts, Music Watson, chief of staff for the Office Education said in an emailed statement. Additionally, classes will have a delayed start Thursday because of snow.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that Julian had 2.72 inches of precipitation as a winter storm wreaked havoc on much of San Diego County. There was a slight chance of snow showers late Tuesday in Julian with temperatures Wednesday only expected to reach a high of 39 degrees, the NWS forecast shows.

It's a #SanDiegoCountySnowDay! The Julian Union and Julian Union High school districts have called a snow day for Wednesday, Dec. 15. Schools in both districts will also have a late start on Thursday, Dec. 16. — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) December 15, 2021

No other districts have announced weather-related closures as of 10:45 p.m.