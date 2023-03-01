SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a Wind Advisory for several areas in San Diego County.

What does this mean? The NWS says strong winds are occurring. Objects that are outdoors should be secured and caution should be taken if driving. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs and other loose items.

NWS says westward winds are reaching speeds of 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the following San Diego County areas: Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

The Wind Advisory for these areas will remain in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a Gale Warning is also in effect for waters from San Mateo Point in Orange County to the Mexican border at the Southern end of San Diego County, also including San Clemente Island until 4 a.m. Thursday.

NWS says in areas under a Gale Warning, strong winds will cause hazardous seas. This could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

These advisories come as a cold Pacific storm moves through the San Diego County area with expected precipitation and gusty winds, according to NWS.