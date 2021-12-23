The rain is here: Flooding risks, road closures and what to expect this holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – With rain coming down Thursday afternoon in parts of San Diego County, the start of a soggy holiday weekend is underway with more of the same likely Christmas Eve and possibly lingering into Christmas Day.

The bulk of the storm was forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon and persist into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, forecasters are warning of possible flooding risks across the county.

A flood watch was issued from 7 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday for the entire county, with the heaviest rainfall expected between 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

Keep your umbrellas handy, San Diego! ☔️ We are going to be drenched by an #AtmosphericRiver tonight into #ChristmasEve. FLOOD WATCH will go into effect tonight into tmrw. WIND ADVISORY for mtns tmrw. In your @fox5sandiego forecast @ 4/5/6/7/10/11PM, how much rain we can expect! pic.twitter.com/540svmdV1t — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) December 23, 2021

Estimated rainfall amounts prompted the city of San Diego to announce it would be closing several roads that cross the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area.

Starting at 5 p.m., the following roads will be closed due to “imminent” risks of flooding:

Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio;

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan;

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina;

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina;

Qualcomm Way at Rio San Diego Drive; and

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North.

It was unclear when the roadways will reopen, with city officials saying the city’s Stormwater Department will monitor the flooding. Drivers were advised to follow posted signage and avoid flooded areas.

The rains are expected to bring up to 7 inches in the mountains, 3 to 6 inches in the valleys and 2 to 3 inches for the coast, according to the NWS flood watch.

A colder system from the northwest is expected to bring additional precipitation late Saturday into Sunday with precipitation amounts being much smaller, according to the NWS said.

Forecasters are also calling for a chance of snow overnight Saturday at about 5,000 feet.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.