SAN DIEGO – It’s shaping up to be a warm week as temperatures soar 20 degrees above average for parts of the region!

You’ll notice the biggest warm-up in the inland valleys and lower deserts today as the marine layer thins out and high-pressure builds.

A weak coastal eddy will favor patchy low clouds along the beach tonight and Wednesday morning, but clouds will almost disappear for the second half of the workweek.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day, especially at the coast where temperatures will reach upper 80s and upper 90s with the possibility of temps going up into the 100s in East County.

This has triggered a Heat Advisory for our beaches and inland valleys starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 6 p.m.

Chula Vista, El Cajon, Lake Cuyamaca, and Palomar Mountain are on track to break temperature records on Thursday. We could even see record highs in San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, Alpine, and Big Bear Lake on Friday.

Gusty Santa Ana winds return for your Wednesday and Thursday. For now, they are below advisory levels.

Sunday and early next week will be much cooler as a low-pressure system develops, bringing with it windy conditions and our next chance of rain.

For now, drink plenty of water and don’t forget the sunscreen because it’ll definitely be “sunny degrees” as I like to call it!