‘The heat is devastating’: Scorching temperatures sweep over East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Wednesday was one of many San Diego County cities under an excessive heat warning.

Scorching temperatures on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, swept through El Cajon, Calif., with the area reaching 107 degrees at one point during the day.

The hottest day of the week brought a high of 107. The city’s previous heat record for Sept. 30 was 110 degrees, set back in 1906, according to the National Weather Service.

On Main Street downtown, many residents sought shade and tried to stay cool. Despite the weather, members of a classic car club said they cruised over to support restaurants during the heat wave.

“The heat is devastating,” said “Charger” Steve of the East County Cruisers Car Club. “While we have a good crowd today, I think it certainly would have easily been double if it was 20 degrees cooler.”

Extreme heat tends to discourage outdoor dining, according to one restaurant owner, and county health guidelines limit indoor seating at restaurants to just 25%.

El Cajon’s excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Thursday. It is scheduled to be replaced by a heat advisory that lasts until Friday evening.