SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service San Diego says the region’s “big warm up” is expected to begin Wednesday and continue into the weekend.

Say hello to a high pressure system that weather officials say will strengthen over Southern California the next few days, bringing with it much warmer temperatures.

Temperatures for inland areas are expected to reach the 80 degree mark Wednesday and hold steady before heating up further on Saturday, with forecast temperatures expected to hover right below 90 degrees.

Meanwhile, the lower deserts will see 90 degree temperatures as early as Wednesday, according to NWS.

As for the coastal areas, weather officials predict midweek temperatures to “coast” around 70 degrees before rising to the mid 70s this weekend. Weather officials say cool ocean temperatures and weak onshore flow will result in less warming for those coastal communities.

Saturday and Sunday should be the warmest days for all areas across the region.

The marine layer is expected to become more shallow into Wednesday night and NWS says it’s expected to produce low clouds that may extend inland from the coast throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, there may be some weak offshore flow behind a low pressure system that NWS expects to move southward and could bring bring some gusty east winds to the mountain areas in San Diego County.

After the warm up peaks over the weekend, weather officials anticipate cooler temperatures to return the following week as a low pressure system possibly develops along the West Coast.