Temperatures keep rising ahead of warm weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures will begin heating up Tuesday in the San Diego County deserts ahead of a heat wave that will send the mercury soaring this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will continue building Tuesday over the southwestern United States, causing temperatures to rise a few degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Elida — currently centered roughly 280 miles southwest of southern Baja California — could keep temperatures down a degree or two on Wednesday and Thursday, but that weather pattern will clear by Friday and scorching heat is expected through the weekend, forecasters said.

Highs in the county deserts could climb to 117 on Friday, then 119 on Sunday, according to the NWS. The mercury in the western valleys is expected to top out in the mid-to-high 90s on Saturday, while highs near the foothills could hit 104 on Saturday.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast, 80 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 95 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 114 in the deserts.