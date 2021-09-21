Temperatures climb above 100 at multiple locations in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A record high for Sept. 21 was set Tuesday in Alpine while daily records for Vista and Ramona were tied because of a high pressure system.

The 98-degree high in Alpine was one degree higher than the previous record set in 2009, according to the National Weather Service. Records date back to 1951.

The 101-degree high in Ramona tied the record set in 1975. Records date back to 1974.

The 95-degree high in Vista tied the record set in 1992. Records date back to 1957.

Tuesday’s other highs in San Diego County included 104 in Santee, 103 in Escondido, 102 in Fallbrook, Poway and Valley Center, 101 in El Cajon, 100 in Rancho San Diego, 98 at La Mesa and Montgomery Field, 96 in Rancho Bernardo and San Marcos, 93 at Brown Field, 88 at Oceanside Airport, 87 in Encinitas, 86 in Chula Vista and National City, 84 at San Diego International Airport and Carlsbad Airport and 82 in Del Mar.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Forecast highs include 103 for El Cajon, 99 for Escondido, Ramona and Valley Center, 98 for Alpine and Fallbrook, 92 for Vista, 89 for Oceanside and Chula Vista, 88 for San Diego and Encinitas, 84 for Del Mar and 83 for La Jolla.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.