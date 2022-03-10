SAN DIEGO (CNS) – It was one of the coldest days on record in March in San Diego on Tuesday. The low temperature of 42 was the lowest on record in 31 years, since March 16, 1991, when it was also 42.

It matched a low of 42 set on March 3, 1971.

The coldest March day on record was on March 2, 1971, when it was 39.

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected in San Diego Thursday evening and through Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers at the coast Thursday. Highs will be between 63 and 68 at the beaches, and in the high 60s in the valleys and foothill areas.

Fair and warmer weather is expected over the weekend.

