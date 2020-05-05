Sweltering heat is here, with triple-digits in deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures will soar well into the triple digits Tuesday in the San Diego County deserts as sweltering conditions are expected to grip the region until this weekend.

High pressure centered over Baja California will continue to build this week, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Desert areas could reach 110 and 107, respectively, on those days.

The NWS issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Friday in the western valleys. An excessive heat watch will also take effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and last until 9 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 80 degrees near the coast, 87 inland, 93 in the western valleys, 91 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Saturday in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat-related illness, and NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

The sweltering conditions are expected to begin subsiding on Friday, with temperatures throughout the county projected to return to around average by Monday.