Sunshine continues with warm temps in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Abundant sunshine was seen Sunday morning across Southern California and was expected to continue throughout the day while temperatures warm, the National Weather Service said.

It was a chilly Sunday morning with some record low temperatures:

— Ramona got down to 34 degrees, breaking the record low for this date, previously 38 degrees in 1975.

— Oceanside’s low was 44 degrees, breaking the record low for this date as well, previously 47 in 2002.

— Vista dropped to 46 degrees, tying the record low for this date set in 1975.

— Alpine dropped to 42 degrees, tying the record low for this date from 1986.

High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were expected to be 66-71 degrees with overnight lows of 50-56, the NWS said. Valley highs will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 47-52.

Mountain highs were expected to be 67-75 with overnight lows of 42-49. Highs in the deserts will be 86-91 with overnight lows of 58-66.

The marine layer was forecast to be fairly shallow for the first half of the week, deepening for the middle and end of the week as a couple of weak low-pressure systems pass to the north, the NWS said.

Temperatures were predicted to return to below seasonal averages for the middle to the end of next week west of the mountains and remain at slightly above average in the deserts.

Northwest wind gusts to 20 knots were expected each afternoon through Tuesday, mainly across the outer coastal waters, forecasters said. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Thursday.

A long-period swell was predicted to continue to bring elevated surf and a high rip current risk Sunday. Surf of 3-5 feet was expected at San Diego beaches. Surf was expected to decrease Monday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.