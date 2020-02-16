Sunny day expected with above-average temperatures

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County can expect a mostly sunny day Sunday with variable high clouds, temperatures above seasonal averages and a sea breeze by early afternoon, weather forecasters said.

The marine layer and onshore flow will continue to bring areas of coastal low clouds and fog during the nights and mornings through Tuesday, according to a forecast summary issued at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s expected high in downtown San Diego was 63.

The formation of a coastal eddy could help to spread the marine layer clouds and fog farther inland Sunday night and again Monday night.