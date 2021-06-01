Summery temperatures on deck in San Diego this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A heat wave will bring summery temperatures to the San Diego area this week, generating seriously sweltering conditions and wildfire risks in the eastern reaches of the region.

A high-pressure system moving in from the north will usher in the slow warming trend across the county along with the first prolonged period of 105- to 110-degree temperatures over the lower deserts from the middle through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The torrid conditions will increase combustion hazards in the mountains and deserts, the NWS advised.

Through Friday, the marine layer will become gradually shallower, with night and morning coastal low clouds not spreading as far into the valleys and slow, limited daytime clearing continuing near the coast, according to meteorologists.

The hot spell will give way to a period of cooling for the weekend through early next week, with coastal low clouds moving farther east over the inland valleys, the weather service reported.

