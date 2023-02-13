SAN DIEGO – Rihanna wowed fans with her Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday, but Mother Nature’s post-game show featured thunderstorms and heavy rain in San Diego County.

Showers tapered off Monday morning, but another high-energy storm will drop into Southern California Tuesday afternoon.

Yes, there will be scattered light to moderate rain at times from late Monday night to Tuesday afternoon, but unusually strong winds will be the biggest impact from this cold storm.

West winds 35 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 80 mph have prompted a High Wind Warning Tuesday for San Diego County Mountains. These are damaging winds and will make travel dangerous especially for high profile vehicles.

The strong winds in combination with low elevation snow means the mountain communities are also under a Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday. One to four inches of snow are forecasted above 4,000 ft.

A Wind Advisory also blankets the coastline for Valentine’s Day afternoon as northwest winds 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 mph are expected along beach communities. Boaters should head a Gale Warning for hazardous seas.

Rainfall totals are expected to be light with this next system, generally less than a quarter-inch of rain west of the mountains with less than a half-inch of rain expected in the mountains. Showers could move in as early as late Monday evening with scattered showers throughout the course of Tuesday. Most of the activity begins to taper off as we get into Tuesday afternoon/evening.

We may also get some of the coldest temperatures felt all year with this system once we get into Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning. Some costal neighborhoods could drop to the upper 30s with some mountain areas feeling the low 20s.

A brief Santa Ana pattern will be set up for Wednesday and Thursday to clear us out and dry us out, but another storm system is on track for the weekend.