Strong winds prompt weather warning for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Strong winds were predicted for San Diego County mountains and deserts through Saturday evening, as well as over the coastal waters through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

A few light showers were possible Saturday afternoon and evening, though most areas will stay dry, forecasters said.

The NWS issued the following warnings and advisories:

High wind warning from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for San Diego County deserts and mountains.

Wind advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for San Diego County coastal areas.

Gale warning from noon Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday for waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out including San Clemente Island.

Gale warning from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles.

Gusty onshore winds were likely to return on Tuesday. Otherwise, dry weather was expected to persist along with largely seasonal temperatures.

Highs along the coast Saturday were expected to be around 63 degrees with overnight lows of 40-47, the weather service said. Western valley highs will be 61-66 with overnight lows of 37-44. Highs near the foothills will be 57- 62.

Mountain highs were expected to be 52-59 with overnight lows of 30-37. Highs in the deserts will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 41-51.

The weather pattern through late next week favors dry conditions with higher temperatures, forecasters said.

The weather service predicted a dry weather pattern continuing across Southern California through the end of February.