Strong winds expected to continue, mountain snow possible

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Strong Santa Ana winds were expected to continue Saturday across the mountains, coastal foothills and the valleys, with isolated showers and high-elevation snow showers possible into early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

An intense upper-level low was progressing southward into northwestern Mexico, forecasters said. This low was expected to weaken through the rest of Saturday as it slowly drifts southward, allowing for the winds to begin to diminish later Saturday afternoon and evening across the inland valleys.

A wind advisory was issued by the NWS for county mountains and valleys until 6 p.m. Saturday. Winds were expected to remain breezy through the overnight hours across the mountains and coastal foothills before relaxing on Sunday.

High temperatures Saturday were expected to increase several degrees above the observed highs on Friday across coastal areas but may cool elsewhere.

Snow levels were forecast to start as low as 4,500 feet Saturday evening but rise to near 5,000 feet overnight, the NWS said. Precipitation was expected to remain light, with some locations picking up a trace to an inch of snow by Sunday morning.

Winds were predicted to turn back onshore briefly Monday, bringing cooling to areas west of the mountains and warming in the deserts.

A ridge of high pressure was predicted to rebuild across the western United States midweek, bringing warm and dry conditions to Southern California. This West Coast upper ridge was expected to be the dominate weather feature next week with warming each day Monday through Thursday and weak offshore flow.

At county beaches, a long-period west swell of 4-5 feet was expected to begin late Monday, continuing into Wednesday. Some sets of 7 feet were possible in San Diego County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

