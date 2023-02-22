SAN DIEGO — Strong winds overnight toppled trees across San Diego County.

In East Del Mar, a massive pine tree came down, taking out most of one homeowner’s front acre of property.

“You would think being a big tree that it would slowly kind of crackle and fall down, but it didn’t. It just was like boom,” homeowner Paul Gibson said.

Gibson has lived at the home for 30 years. He and his wife Toni named the tree “Mr. Tree” and say it was a center piece of their beautifully landscaped home. Paul thinks the massive Torrey Monterey hybrid was a 100 to 150 years old.

An arborist that was out to inspect the tree says the root ball is 20 feet across and estimates the entire tree weighs about 100 tons.

“Three people can’t wrap their arms around this tree, so he’s huge and I figure he’ll be here way past when I’m gone,” Gibson said.

Near Torrey Pines, a couple woke to a tree crashing onto their roof. Luckily they were unharmed.

In Bay Park, at an apartment complex on Littlefield near Morena Boulevard, a large tree crashed through the living room of a second-story apartment.

And in City Heights, crews cut down a 30-foot queen palm as it blew dangerously close to toppling.