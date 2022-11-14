SAN DIEGO — Hold on to your hats, San Diego, because a strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to gust through the region.



Northeast winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts 50-70 miles per hour are expected across inland valleys and mountains starting Tuesday afternoon.



The High Wind Warning will last from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. Winds are expected to intensify and become more widespread on Wednesday.



This weather warning applies to areas such as Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Poway, Santee, Julian, Pine Valley and Big Bear.

The biggest impact will be downed trees and power lines leading to the potential for power outages. Driving will be hazardous at times through the windiest areas, especially for high-profile vehicles (think delivery trucks, RV’s, big rigs).



Elevated fire danger is also an associated concern with a wind event such as this, however, thankfully recent rain has damped some dry fuel loads. This helps to mitigated potential for fire danger during these days. That being said, fires are still possible locally and across Southern California.

Aside from winds, clear and dry conditions are expected through the week with cool mornings. Daytime highs are running near or just slightly below normal into the weekend.