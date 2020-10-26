Santa Ana winds, dry conditions raise fire risk in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty Santa Ana winds will sweep through San Diego County Monday amid dry conditions, raising the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday in the coastal areas and the western valleys.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to be between 25-35 mph, with sustained wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to around 5-10% Monday afternoon with poor overnight recovery.

This combination will create an elevated risk of wildfires in the mountains and the western valleys through Tuesday, according to the NWS. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

To reduce the risk of wildfire in some parts of North County, SDG&E notified approximately 21,480 residents over the weekend that it may have to turn off power Monday and Tuesday. A map of areas at risk of power shutoffs is available at sdge.com/ready.

Power shutoffs are approved by state regulators as a safety tool to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions, SDG&E said.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the coast and inland, 73 in the western valleys, 67 near the foothills, 59 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts.

The winds are expected to calm by Tuesday night, then temperatures throughout the county will warm to slightly above average by Thursday, forecasters said.