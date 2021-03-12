Storm to bring scattered showers, light snow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A cold, slow-moving storm will drop scattered showers throughout San Diego County Friday, and light snow in the mountains, before exiting to the east Friday evening.

The storm crawling across the region could drop up to three-tenths of an inch of rain in coastal areas, up to four-tenths of an inch in the mountains and western valleys, plus up to one-tenth of an inch in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet during the day Friday before rising to 4,000 feet Friday night.

Mountain areas above the 3,000 foot mark are expected to get 2-4 inches of snow through Friday evening, forecasters said.

As of Thursday evening, 18 inches of snow had fallen in Julian, followed by 17 inches on Birch Hill and 11 inches on Mount Laguna.

A winter storm warning was originally set to expire at 10 p.m. Thursday, but was extended through 10 p.m. Friday for mountain locales above 3,000 feet.

NWS officials warn that the falling snow could reduce visibility and make travel difficult on major mountain passes, including Interstate 8.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency,” the NWS said in a statement.

Highs temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-50s in coastal areas, the mid-40s to mid-50s in the western valleys, the high-30s to mid-40s in the mountains and the high-50s to low-60s in the deserts.

A spell of dry weather is expected to last from Saturday through the end of next workweek, forecasters said.

