SAN DIEGO — Tuesday is our last day of dry, warm and clear weather before we get a switch up from an incoming Pacific storm.

A large area of low pressure churning off the coast of California will bring two rounds of rain here in San Diego County beginning Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

Areas closer to the coast could get scattered rain showers beginning after 10 a.m. Wednesday. There are better chances of widespread rain Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning for the majority of the region. There could be some pockets of heavier showers Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

San Diego County deserts and the Coachella Valley may also deal with isolated wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning at times due to chances of thunderstorms.

Coast and Valleys: 0.40 to 0.75 inch

Mountains: 0.50 to 1 inch

Deserts: 0.05 to 0.10 inch

Showers taper off Thursday morning and the rest of Thursday, though most of Friday looks dry for most locations. There may be some isolated showers.

As the storm starts to move east over land, which will renew chances for rain late Friday into Saturday afternoon, winds will increase at the end of the week, but nothing dramatic at this time.

Here are additional accumulations through Saturday:

Coast and Valleys: 0.30 to 0.75 inch

Mountains: 0.50 to 1 inch

Deserts: 0.05 to 0.10 inch

Give yourselves extra time getting out the door Wednesday as roads will be extremely slick once it starts to rain.

Snow levels will be high with the system, above 7,500 ft, so we are not expecting snow on San Diego County mountains.