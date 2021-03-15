Storm to bring rain, snow and gusty winds to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fast-moving storm system will bring rain and gusty winds throughout San Diego County Monday, along with snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm sweeping in from the north will begin dropping showers late Monday morning and continue through the afternoon before the storm exits to the east Monday night, forecasters said.

Two-tenths of an inch of rain are expected to fall in coastal areas and three-tenths of an inch are forecast for the western valleys, according to the NWS. The mountains could get up to seven-tenths of an inch of rain, while the deserts are not expected to get more than one-tenth of an inch.

Mountain areas above 3,500 feet are forecast to get between 2-4 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through 3 a.m. Tuesday in mountain locales above 3,500 feet. NWS officials warn that the falling snow could reduce visibility and make travel difficult.

A high wind warning will also be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday through 3 a.m. Tuesday in the mountains and the deserts.

Winds out of the west are expected to be between 35-45 mph in the mountains, with gusts potentially reaching 65 mph, while winds in the deserts will be 30-40 mph, with gusts expected to peak at 60 mph.

Highs temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the mid-50s in coastal areas, the mid-40s to mid-50s in the western valleys, the low- to high- 40s in the mountains and the mid- to high-60s in the deserts.

Dry weather with warmer temperatures will return on Tuesday and continue for the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.