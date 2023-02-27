SAN DIEGO — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains starting Monday night and lasting until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service San Diego.

Forecasters say heavy snow is expected to accumulate as high as 16 inches in the San Diego County and Riverside County mountains, with wind gusts reaching 75 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage,” NWS San Diego stated on its website.

The San Diego County deserts should prepare for strong gusts as a High Wind Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday, per the local weather agency. Winds could reach as high as 80 mph on desert slopes Wednesday.

“Strong winds could damage trees and other objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” NWS said.

Along the San Diego coast and inland valleys, periods of rain will become heaviest and more widespread by Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to clear up Thursday and into the weekend.