Storm system expected to bring rain, chilly temperatures Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A cold front moving down the coast Sunday night will bring rain Monday, heaviest in the afternoon and evening, the NWS said.

A high surf advisory was issued from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Wednesday for San Diego County coastal areas.

A high rip current risk was expected at all beaches Monday through early Wednesday. A long period west swell, and a long period south swell may result in surf of 6-8 feet, with sets up to 10 feet possible in southern San Diego County, forecasters said.

The incoming Pacific storm system 🌬️will be bringing us widespread rain 🌧️🌧️🌧️Monday. Here is the latest projection of rain amounts from our high res radar model. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6h4JAO7qbS — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 24, 2021

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be around 69 degrees with overnight lows of 53-58. Valley highs will be 69-74 with overnight lows of 48-55. Mountain highs were expected to be 64-72 with overnight lows of 42-50. Highs in the deserts will be 83-88 with overnight lows of 57-64.

Strong gusty winds were expected Monday in parts of the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

Tuesday was predicted to be a dry, cool day, followed by warmer weather and weak offshore flow in the second half of this week.

Daytime highs should increase to above seasonal norms with some highs in the 90s in the valleys and especially lower deserts by Thursday, with a slight cooling trend over the weekend.

The storm system was expected to bring southwest and northwest winds with gusts of 20-25 knots in the outer waters and closer to 20 knots across the inner waters Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Combined seas of 6-10 feet were expected, highest in the outer waters.

A small craft advisory was issued from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

