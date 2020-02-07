Storm system could bring rain, snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sunny skies are expected throughout San Diego County Friday, but a storm system is tracking toward Southern California and could arrive Sunday.

The low pressure system is expected to bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds out of the west and the possibility for rain throughout the county along with a chance of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The track of the storm remains unclear and it could center itself off the coast, which would bring only light rain west of the mountains, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to arrive early Sunday and bring a chance of precipitation through at least Tuesday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 4,300 feet on Monday morning, then rise to about 5,100 feet Monday night.

Rain totals are forecast to be light, with around a quarter-inch projected in coastal areas, around three-tenths of an inch in the inland valleys and up to three-quarters of an inch expected in the mountains, forecasters said. The deserts could get around one-tenth of an inch of rain, with most of it projected to fall on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average early this weekend before dropping on Sunday.

High temperatures Friday could reach 69 degrees near the coast and inland, 72 in the western valleys, 70 in the mountains and 78 in the deserts.