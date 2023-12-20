SAN DIEGO — The San Diego area is preparing for a storm that is expected to be at its strongest during the second half of the week.

With heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast, crews have already placed “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup and street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways, the City of San Diego said in a press release Tuesday.

The City’s Storm Patrol will be keeping an eye on areas throughout the city, where there is flooding or downed trees/branches. Road closures may be implemented if necessary.

Ahead of the storm, city officials advise residents to:

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

Sandbags are often used in flooding situations as they act as a barrier to move water around, instead of through buildings.

Residents with identification can receive up to 10 empty sandbags, which can be picked up at the following recreation centers from 1 to 7 p.m.:

• Council District 1 – Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

• Council District 2 (inland) – North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

• Council District 2 (coastal) – Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

• Council District 3 – Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

• Council District 4 – Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

• Council District 5 – Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

• Council District 6 – Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

• Council District 7 – Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

• Council District 8 – San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road.

• Council District 8 – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

• Council District 9 -City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

Sand can be purchased at local hardware stores and landscape suppliers.

For any storm-related issues, residents should use the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. Call 911 if it is a life-threatening emergency.