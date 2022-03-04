SAN DIEGO — The county’s mountain communities got a fresh layer of snow as a winter storm moved over San Diego late Thursday and early the next morning.

It’s the first of two storms that will roll through this weekend, according to forecasters, with the snow level fluctuating around 5,000 feet on Friday before an anticipated drop to 4,000 feet the next day. Occasional snow showers were expected to continue in the mountains throughout Friday before a “more organized area of snowfall” Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, the National Weather Service anticipated 4 to 6 inches of snow on Mount Laguna, 2 to 3 inches on Palomar Mountain and just an inch or two in Julian.

A winter weather advisory is in place for local mountains until 2 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service solicited snow reports from residents on Twitter as they gathered photos and more information.

Chains are required on several major mountain roads, including Sunrise Highway and the streets on Palomar Mountain. You can check for updates from the San Diego County Department of Public Works and read tips on how to put chains on your car from Caltrans.

The bulk of the rain, thunder and lightning over the city of San Diego had largely diminished by late Friday morning. Scattered showers were expected to continue through the day, with a second round of rain anticipated from Friday night into Sunday morning.

Throughout the storm, you can track conditions with FOX 5’s San Diego weather radar and live San Diego traffic map.