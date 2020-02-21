Storm expected to bring rain, thunderstorms this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fast-moving storm system is expected to arrive Friday evening and bring a chance of rain showers throughout San Diego County until early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system currently off the coast of San Diego will continue moving east and could start dropping rain in the county late Friday evening, NWS meteorologist James Brotherton said.

A chance of showers will continue throughout the county until early Sunday morning, Brotherton said. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the county on Saturday.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach up to a quarter-inch near the coast, up to three-tenths of an inch in inland valley areas, up to a half-inch in the mountains and around a quarter-inch in desert areas, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to move east out of the region by Sunday morning, then temperatures will warm up early next week, potentially reaching the mid-80s in the inland valleys on Monday, Brotherton said.

High temperatures Friday could reach 73 degrees near the coast and inland, 78 in the western valleys, 71 in the mountains and 79 in the deserts.