SAN DIEGO – The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



The main rain band brought widespread downpour and gusty winds early Monday morning across the San Diego region and more rain is still expected through the course of the day.

Powerful winds toppled trees, knocking them into powerlines and causing power outages early Monday morning in some neighborhoods.

Other people woke up to flooded streets and heavy downpour from a heavy band of rain. The heaviest part of the storm swept the area between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Rain will become more scattered and showery through Tuesday with a quarter-of-an-inch of rain or locally more expected to accumulate on top of already impressive rainfall amounts.

Click here to view two-day rainfall totals

Flooding has been reported along the San Diego River, mainly in Fashion Valley and Mission Valley areas.

The San Diego River reached flood stage (11.3 feet) this morning and is expected to crest this afternoon at 13.2 feet which is just below moderate flood stage (13.5 feet). According to data from the National Weather Service, if it does reach 13.2 feet, it will be the seventh highest crest in history.

Roads that are impacted or will likely be impacted with flooding are Fashion Valley Road, Avenida Del Rio, Camino Del Este, Camino De La Reina, Mission Center Road, Fashion Valley MTS Transit Center and the Fashion Valley Mall parking lots.

The Santa Margarita River through Camp Pendleton is also expected to reach flood stage (11.2 feet) Monday. As of 8:15 a.m., it was sitting at 11.14 feet. Portions of Vandegrift Boulevard and Stuart Mesa Road will likely have water over them.

River Flooding Warnings are in effect through midnight for both of these rivers. They will gradually recede on Monday evening.

High Surf still batters the coastline until Tuesday evening. Another strong swell with waves 8 to 10 feet expected along our beaches.

Winds have mostly subsided along the coast and in the valleys, but gusty westerly winds of 30 mph could pick up again later Monday with strong winds continuing in the mountains.

The next part of this storm will be lowering snow levels. Most of Monday, snow levels have remained fairly high around 6,000 feet, but are expected to drop to 5,000 feet this evening and 4,000 feet early Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for San Diego County mountains as two to four inches of snow and winds of up to 65 mph are expected through Tuesday.

Rain and snow showers look to taper off later Tuesday and then a brief drying period on tap for Wednesday.