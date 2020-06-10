Stay cool: Wednesday will be another hot one

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Unseasonably hot weather will continue Wednesday in San Diego County, especially in coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over Southern California will keep temperatures hot through Thursday, then a Pacific trough will move into the region on Friday and bring cooler weather this weekend, forecasters said.

A heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in coastal areas and the western valleys.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 88 degrees near the coast, 97 inland, 99 in the western valleys, 91 in the mountains and 103 in the deserts.

Highs in the deserts are forecast to reach 108 on Thursday, while the mercury will be in the low- to mid-80s in coastal areas and the high-80s to mid- 90s in the western valleys, forecasters said.

Temperature records for June 9 were set in El Cajon, Chula Vista and at the Oceanside harbor on Tuesday, while San Diego and Escondido tied their previous highs.

The 97-degree high in El Cajon broke the previous record of 89 for that date, set in 2015, according to the NWS. Records date back to 1979.

The mercury reached 92 in Chula Vista, besting the 80-degree record set in 1993. Records date back to 1918.

A new high was also reached at Oceanside harbor, where an 87-degree temperature beat the previous best for the date, 76 in 1990. Records date back to 1910.

Meanwhile, San Diego and Escondido tied their previous records on Tuesday, 93 in 1877 and 98 in 1979, respectively.