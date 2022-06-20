SAN DIEGO — The San Diego area is in store for a warm week as Tuesday marks the official start to summer.



Above average temperatures are expected to be felt across the county.



Beaches will warm up Tuesday to mid-70s, inland valleys warming to the upper 80s, low 80s in our mountains and deserts ranging from 105-112 degrees.



The marine layer looks to rebuild and develop some low clouds and patchy fog along the coast Tuesday morning, with clearing expected throughout the day.



Prepare for increased monsoonal moisture that could bring us a chance of rain and thunderstorms mid-week. A developing low pressure trough over the West will draw in subtropical moisture from the south.

The mountains and deserts have the best chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Monsoonal showers may make its way to beaches and inland valleys Wednesday, but there is low confidence at this time.



Things look to dry out after Thursday as the warmest days of the week will be Thursday-Sunday when a warming trend kicks in.