IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Another storm swept across San Diego Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain and strong winds and forcing residents indoors — except for one couple.

“We love when it rains. That’s why we are out here sightseeing,” San Diego resident Geovannah Vazquez told FOX 5.

Tuesday’s storm is the latest to pound the county, with some pauses in between. Lifeguards were standing by to remind residents to keep their guard up.

“It’s not smart to go into the ocean right now with the current sea state, winds, and strong rip currents,” Imperial Beach Marine Safety Captain Jason Lindquist told FOX 5.

Tuesday morning, a driver got his truck stuck as he tried to cross Hollister Street and Monument Road near the Tijuana River. City lifeguards were called to assist but he was ultimately rescued by his friends.

“The wind was howling, and the rain was falling pretty good,” said Matt Van Vorst.

Vorst works at Mike Hess Brewing along Seacoast Drive and says the rain is bad for business. Although they don’t get major damage — aside from their collapsing sandcastle — he is hoping for blue skies.

“It’s been slower with the cold and wet weather. People ask, when is it going to be sunny. We’ve noticed the last few weekends when it’s sunny, people do come out,” Vorst added.

“It’s funny because we never talk about the weather because it’s always fantastic. Now, with the last few months of bad weather, all San Diegans are saying, ‘oh my gosh, it’s insane,”‘ said resident Rhianna Glennon.

The sewage runoff at the beach did raise concerns, according to city officials in Imperial Beach. Residents were asked to stay away from the water for safety reasons.

“What you are seeing right now at the beach is brown with raw sewage and runoff,” added Lindquist.

“I like being on the coast. Being in San Diego during a perfect storm or not, I enjoy it,” said resident Dominic Valverde.

Sandbags are available behind city hall, free of charge.

After the storm passes, lifeguards are reminding the public to stay away from the water even after the normal 72 hours grace period because of the high levels of pollution.