SoCal mountains get fresh coat of snow

Skiers and snowboarders wait for the lift at Mammoth Mountain after the weekend brought a fresh coat of snow to SoCal mountains.

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Winter is looking a lot more like itself in California’s mountains.

Snow showers fell Monday in the mountains of Southern California and some Sierra Nevada peaks sported new coats of white. The early March turnabout follows a February that set records for dryness in parts of the state.

The Bear Mountain resort at Big Bear east of Los Angeles reported 6-8 inches of new snow overnight, while Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra said Sunday’s storm delivered 9-11 inches of snow.